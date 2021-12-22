Inside Look at Marcus Freeman’s Practices at Notre Dame

There have already been a few changes to practice schedules at Notre Dame under Marcus Freeman. Each practice starts off with some sort of offense vs. defense competition with the losing side having to run a gaser. In this clip from Fighting Irish Media, we get a look at an example of one of those competitions. We also get a glimpse of Freeman settling in at practice. He joked after his first practice he didn’t know where to go because he was so used to just being with the defense, but from this clip, it looks like Notre Dame’s new head coach is settling in nicely.

Hats off on yet another awesome video from the folks at Fighting Irish Media who remain undefeated this year.