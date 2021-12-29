Notre Dame Fiesta Bowl Depth Chart

There weren’t a whole lot of changes to the Notre Dame football depth chart throughout the 2021 season. Heading into the Fiesta Bowl though injuries and some movement from younger players has resulted in a few changes as the Irish prepare for Oklahoma State on Saturday.
Notre Dame’s Offensive Depth Chart
- The big news here is the reinsertion of Blake Fisher into the starting lineup with Josh Lugg lost to an injury.
- Michael Carmody, who started a game in place of FIsher when he was hurt, isn’t on the two deep at all.
- For the first time this year, the backup quarterback spot is listed with an “OR” designation between Drew Pyne and Tyler Buchner.
- With Kyren Williams opting out of the Fiesta Bowl, Chris Tyree and Logan Diggs are listed as co-starters. Audric Estime, the third back isn’t listed.
|POS
|NO
|NAME
|HT
|WT
|YEAR
|WR
|4
|Kevin Austin
|6-2
|215
|SR
|16
|Deion Colzie
|6-4 3/4
|195
|FR
|WR
|21
|Lorenzo Styles
|6-1 1/8
|195
|FR
|29
|Matt Salerno
|6-0 5/.8
|199
|SR
|LT
|76
|Joe Alt
|6-7 5/8
|305
|FR
|79
|Tosh Baker
|6-8
|307
|SO
|LG
|73
|Andrew Kristofic
|6-4 1/4
|295
|JR
|52
|Zeke Correll
|6-3
|295
|JR
|C
|55
|Jarrett Patterson
|6-4 1/2
|307
|SR
|78
|Pat Coogan
|6-5 1/8
|305
|FR
|RG
|62
|Cain Madden
|6-2 1/2
|310
|5th
|56
|Jon Dirksen
|6-5 1.8
|306
|SR
|RT
|54
|Blake Fisher
|6-6
|335
|FR
|77
|Quinn Carroll
|6-6 5/8
|313
|JR
|TE
|87
|Michael Mayer
|6-4 1/2
|251
|SO
|85
|George Takacs
|6-6
|247
|SR
|88
|Mitchell Evans
|6-7 1/8
|250
|FR
|QB
|17
|Jack Coan
|6-3 1/4
|223
|5th
|10
|Drew Pyne
|5-11 1/2
|200
|SO
|or
|12
|Tyler Buchner
|6-1
|215
|FR
|RB
|25
|Chris Tyree
|5-9 1/2
|190
|SO
|or
|22
|Logan Diggs
|6-0
|206
|FR
|WR
|0
|Braden Lenzy
|5-11 3/8
|182
|SR
|83
|Jayden Thomas
|6-1 1/2
|215
|FR
Notre Dame’s Defensive Depth Chart
- Sophomore Jordan Botelho is listed as a backup ROVER instead of a VYPER as he was all season. Freeman said this is being done for the Fiesta Bowl only and then they’ll see where his best fit is. He credited the play of Isaiah Foskey and Justin Ademilola of limiting the opportunities for Botelho at DE.
- Freshman Ryan Barnes makes his first appearance on the two deep at CB backing up Cam Hart. Ramon Henderson, was previously listed as Hart’s backup.
- Henderson is no longer Hart’s backup because he is now the starting free safety where he is backed up by Xavier Watts.
- Freshman Will Schweitzer makes his first appearance on the depth chart as a reserve VYPER behind Foskey and Ademilola. Its doubtful we see much of him but significant that the staff included him.
- Houston Griffith remains listed as the starter at strong safety.
|POS
|NO
|NAME
|HT
|WT
|YEAR
|VYPER
|7
|Isaiah Foskey
|6-5
|260
|JR
|9
|Justin Ademilola
|6-1 3/4
|255
|SR
|48
|Will Schweitzer
|6-4
|225
|FR
|DT
|57
|Jayson Ademilola
|6-3
|280
|SR
|99
|Rylie Mills
|6-5 1/8
|283
|SO
|or
|56
|Howard Cross III
|6-0 7/8
|275
|JR
|NT
|41
|Kurt Hinish
|6-1 3/4
|300
|5th
|56
|Howard Cross III
|6-0 7/8
|275
|JR
|or
|54
|Jacob Lacey
|6-1 5/8
|275
|JR
|SDE
|95
|Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa
|6-2 1/2
|268
|5th
|31
|Nana Osafo-Mensah
|6-3 1/8
|250
|JR
|or
|90
|Alexander Ehrensberger
|6-6 1/2
|255
|SO
|WILL
|27
|JD Bertrand
|6-1
|230
|JR
|32
|Prince Kollie
|6-2 1/2
|222
|FR
|MIKE
|40
|Drew White
|6-0 1/4
|228
|5th
|52
|Bo Bauer
|6-2 3/4
|233
|5th
|ROVER
|24
|Jack Kiser
|6-1 5/8
|222
|JR
|10
|Isaiah Pryor
|6-1 1/2
|217
|5th
|12
|Jordan Botelho
|6-2 1/2
|245
|SO
|CB
|5
|Cam Hart
|6-2 1/2
|2-5
|JR
|15
|Ryan Barnes
|6-1 7/8
|187
|FR
|FS
|11
|Ramon Henderson
|6-2 1/2
|207
|SO
|26
|Xavier Watts
|5-11 1/2
|195
|SO
|SS
|3
|Houston Griffith
|6-0 1/4
|202
|5th
|2
|DJ Brown
|6-0 3/8
|200
|SR
|CB
|6
|Clarence Lewis
|5-11 1/2
|193
|SO
|28
|Tariq Bracy
|5-10 1/8
|177
|SR
Notre Dame’s Special Teams Depth Chart
- With Kyren Williams out, Matt Salerno takes over punt return duties. With an interim special teams coordinator I’d imagine we just see a lot of fair catching on punts.
|POS
|NO
|NAME
|HT
|WR
|YEAR
|KO
|39
|Jonathan Doerer
|6-3
|197
|5th
|91
|Josh Bryan
|5-11 5/8
|183
|FR
|PK
|39
|Jonathan Doerer
|6-3
|197
|5th
|91
|Josh Bryan
|5-11 5/8
|183
|FR
|P
|19
|Jay Bramblett
|6-1 1/2
|197
|JR
|39
|Jonathan Doerer
|6-3
|197
|5th
|LS
|65
|Michael Vinson
|6-2
|230
|SR
|44
|Alex Peitsch
|6-1 1./8
|210
|SO
|HLD
|19
|Jay Bramblett
|6-1 1/2
|197
|JR
|30
|Jake Rittman
|6-2 1/2
|210
|SR
|PR
|29
|Matt Salerno
|6-0 5/8
|199
|SR
|KR
|25
|Chris Tyree
|5-9 1/2
|190
|SO
|29
|Matt Salerno
|6-0 5/8
|199
|SR
