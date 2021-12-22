Podcast: Notre Dame is Set at Quarterback in 2022, Assistant Coach Talk, Christmas Movies, and More

I recorded solo this week since my and Greg’s schedules didn’t work out, but there was still plenty to talk about in the world of Notre Dame football.
- Top 5 Christmas movies and defending the Christmas Vacation slander from other Notre Dame pods
- Why Notre Dame doesn’t need a transfer QB – hint it’s because Tyler Buchner
- Brian Kelly’s terrible track record of developing QBs at Notre Dame
- Assistant coach talk – could a Harry Hiestand reunion work?
- Q&A
Frankie V Podcasting Beer Tracker
|Beer / Brewery
|EPISODE
|Style
|ABV
|Rating
|Locals / 4 City
|42
|IPA
|7.0%
|(4.0)
|Grom's Head / 3 Floyds
|41
|IPA
|7.5%
|(4.25)
|Let's Bee Homies / Stone & Deschutes
|39
|Hazy IPA
|7.5%
|(4.0)
|Boxx / Kane
|38
|IPA
|6.5%
|(4.25)
|Big Pillow Hat / Hudson Valley Brewery
|32
|DIPA
|9.0%
|(4.25)
|Electric Tide / Kane Brewing
|29
|DIPA
|7.0
|(4.5)
|Strongest Geometric Shape / Barrier Brewing Co
|27
|TIPA
|10.2%
|(4.0)
|September Sun
|25
|DIPA
|8.3%
|(4.25)
|Very Green / Treehouse Brewery
|E22
|DIPA
|8.3%
|(4.5)
|Russian Messenger / Well Crafted Beer Co
|E20
|Imperial Stout
|9.1%
|(4.0)
|Wolf Pajamas / Well Crafted Beer Co
|E19
|Imperial Stout
|10.2%
|(4.0)
|Levitate / Well Crafted Beer Co
|E18
|DIPA
|8%
|(4.25)
|3x Swords / Round Guys Brewing
|E17
|Triple IPA
|11.7%
|(4.5)
|Only Built 4 Brewin Drinx / Twin Elephant & 4 City Colab
|E16
|Stout
|10.2%
|(4.25)
|King Sabro / Beachhaus
|E15
|DIPA
|8.4%
|(4.0)
|More Medison Than Hedison / 4 City
|E13
|Triple IPA
|9.5%
|(4.0)
|Open Water (2021) / Kane
|E14
|Triple IPA
|10.4%
|(4.25)
|Hop'solutely / Fegley's Brew Works
|Triple IPA
|11.5%
|(4.25)
|Super Duper Friends / Captain Lawrence
|Triple IPA
|10%
|(4.0)
|Mega Yacht Juice / Icarus
|Triple IPA
|12%
|(4.25)
|Weird and Gilly / Singlecut
|IPA
|6.6%
|(4.25)
|Double Dry Hopped Space Diamonds / Other Half
|DIPA
|8.5
|(4.25)
Riley seems to be setting himself up nicely…five 5-star recruits in a month.
With the money flying arounbd this year, maybe he gets an extension and raise before his first game.
Sounds like Ian Book will make his NFL debut Monday night against the Miami Dolphins
I hope he survives it.
…Nope.
I remember when the Gator Bowl was one of the great New Years marathon of bowl games that really mattered.
Now it’s an empty shell, whoring its naming rights to another one-year website sponsor, and hosting a 5-7 filler team.
I do not envy younger fans. It’s a blessing you’ll never know how truly robbed you’ve been.
He went after Notredame to head coach of the Kansas City Chiefs. Later he joined Tony Robert’s on mutual radio broadcasting Notredame games. Passed away suddenly about 6 to 8 years ago. He like Freeman are the only 2 coaches coming from the assistant ranks I felt had a chance to be great at Notredame because of their great coaching, knowledge and love for Notredame and they were both assistants at Notredame.
I think Pagna would have been great, especially if Yonto and Kelly stayed, as they did for Devine, and it is possible that some of the only people who mattered (Joyce, Frick, and a few others) might have even preferred Pagna, but that was a different age when man’s word still might be self binding, and anyway, during his 10 year wait, Devine did nothing to shake Father Hesburgh’s confidence – quite the opposite, if anything.
BGC 77 82
PS Knute Rockne was an assistant coach who did pretty well! I hope Coach Freeman ends up closer to the Rock than to Davie, or even Brennan! He’s got the talent, and the personality, or so it seems!
Editor – there is nothing to moderate…but while you are at it you might consider “moderating” some of David’s foul language!
Just sayin’
BGC 77 82
The decision to hire DD after Ara was made, and promised by Father H, contingent only upon DD being available, and still willing, was made in 1964, when Ara was hired. 10 years later, when DD was hired, he called it the shortest job interview ever, as it was. The cradle of coaches had worked out, and it was time for the Biggie Munn tree, which also worked out. So drop the ancient history about seniors wanting Coach Pagna, which is laudable, but naive. Hesburgh was a man of his word all the way.
BGC 77 82
I didnt say anything about seniors wanting Pagna. I remember reading Ara wanted him. What you day about Devine is true. I have nothing against Devine. He was a really good coach and won a national championship for Notredame in 1977.
So, continue the story, what happened to Pagna?
There are no guarantees with any new hire and I believe like many others that Kelly was extolled by many based on the bad coaches before him Davie,Weiss and Willingham. He would never have lasted 12 years if he was coaching in the 1960's 1970's when I was growing up or any other era. We will have to see with Freeman. The fact that his track record and reputation as a great recruiter and everyday recruiter along with having a year at Notredame as an assistant gives me hope that he can get Notredame to the elite level where like when I was growing up Notredame did win 4 national championships and many years were right on the doorstep under great coaches Lou Holtz Ara Parseghian and Dan Devine.